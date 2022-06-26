Products
Home
→
Product
→
Muneck
Muneck
Interactive way to relief neck pain with music
Visit
Free
MUNECK is a multi-platform video game where people use their head movement to match the beats under various genres of music for neck pain relief.
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
Muneck
Muneck
Interactive way to relief neck pain with music
Muneck by
Muneck
was hunted by
Ankush Chauhan
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
. Made by
Ankush Chauhan
and
Xiheng Wang
. Featured on June 27th, 2022.
Muneck
is not rated yet. This is Muneck's first launch.
