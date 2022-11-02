Products
Mundos Sonoros
Mundos Sonoros
Relaxing sounds while you work with a simple Pomodoro timer
Sounds and videos to help you focus and relax while at work. You can use our embedded Pomodoro tool. Videos from our experience of traveling Latin America.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Remote Work
,
Home office
by
Mundos Sonoros
About this launch
Mundos Sonoros
Relaxing sounds while you work with a simple Pomodoro timer
Mundos Sonoros by
Mundos Sonoros
was hunted by
Julian Amaya
in
Productivity
,
Remote Work
,
Home office
. Made by
Julian Amaya
,
Nata
,
Manuel Galindez
,
Luis
,
Alejandra García
and
Eli Peña
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Mundos Sonoros
is not rated yet. This is Mundos Sonoros's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#154
