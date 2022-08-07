Products
MunchSkill
MunchSkill
Smart hiring tool with role-specific assessment
Skill-test before interview. MunchSkill is a role-specific screening assessment solution that helps you to focus on candidates with the right skills. Try our test, and save your time and effort to recruit the best candidates.
Launched in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
by
MunchSkill
About this launch
MunchSkill
Smart hiring tool with role-specific assessment
MunchSkill by
MunchSkill
was hunted by
John Chung
in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
John Chung
. Featured on August 8th, 2022.
MunchSkill
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is MunchSkill's first launch.
