munchlab
munchlab
Get recipes based on ingredients you have at home
Cooking
You are hungry but are too lazy to go to the supermarket?
Then try munchlab!
Tell munchlab what ingredients you have and munchlab will find the perfect recipes for you. You can also control the app with your voice (on Chrome) and in your native language.
3 minutes ago
