Wilbert Liu
Maker
Hi Hunters! 👋 Today I'm launching a macOS app that I've been wanting for some time. It's an emoji picker that you could count on. 😊 Picking the right emoji takes time. And it slows you down. 😰 You should remember the exact keyword of the emoji 😰 You should scroll here and there endlessly 😰 You should deal with useless animation that native emoji picker has I couldn't count how much time I was frustrated by it. Picking the right emoji has been immersed in my daily workflow for a long time. So I know it needs a change. ✊ Introducing Mumu! 🐶 It's how the emoji picker should be. 🧿 Rich synonyms – Find emoji using your everyday language 🧿 Smart suggestions – Reduce your press and scroll routine 🧿 Lightspeed launching – 2x faster than native emoji picker. So it keeps your focus ongoing 🧿 Easy shortcut that's friendly for your hands 🧿 Privacy first – We don't send anything except your feedback and license check I'm launching with a limited spots of discounted price. So grab the deal before it runs out! 🔥
I've been using Mumu for a few days now and I've come to vastly prefer it over the regular emoji picker on macOS. The support for diverse vocabulary makes it a lot easier to find the right emoji for the situation. It's especially useful when I am writing tweets with emoji lists and I don't have to remember my weird search terms that I use to find my emoji normally. And of course I also love that it's keyboard compatible. ;)
