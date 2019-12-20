  1. Home
Mumble Chat

Encrypted text and voice chat for passionate communities

Mumble (Rebranding to Bondfire) is a fully encrypted text and voice server that allows you to:
🎉Create public or private community servers
🧙‍♂️Create channels for different topics
💬Send encrypted text and voice chat
📁Share encrypted files securely
