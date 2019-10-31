Discussion
Noel
That seems really promising. But I'm wondering if this is somehow associated with https://www.mumble.info/?
I'm pretty obsessed with encryption when it comes to chat, just seems like it should be the absolute norm. What makes this different from other offerings?
Maker
@aaronoleary Hey Aaron, thanks for checking us out. On the basic level, Mumble was built for communities. After being apart of so many community, their current solution was Slack and Discord. While both of them are fine as a software perspective, they are targeting an entirely different customer. Slack is for workforce and Discord is for gamers. For many communities, they can’t afford to run their community engagement via slack as it can get suuuuuppppeeerrr expensive and their free tier removes message and discord will look too “fun” for many serious communities. Mumble aims to find a middle ground for both of these solution by making it cheaper for communities and much more features like tipping (in Bitcoin), paid channels and more.
