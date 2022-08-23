Products
Home
Product
Multy
Ranked #3 for today
Multy
Easiest way to run on any cloud
Multy is an open source tool to deploy infrastructure to any cloud and switch at any time. Write your cloud-agnostic configuration once and decide where you want to deploy to, Multy takes care of the rest so everything behaves the same.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Tech
by
Multy
About this launch
Multy
Deploy cloud agnostic infrastructure anywhere easily
Multy by
Multy
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Tech
. Made by
Daniel Van den Berghe
and
Gonçalo Rodrigues
. Featured on August 24th, 2022.
Multy
is not rated yet. This is Multy's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#66
