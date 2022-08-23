Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Multy
Ranked #3 for today

Multy

Easiest way to run on any cloud

Free Options
Embed
Multy is an open source tool to deploy infrastructure to any cloud and switch at any time. Write your cloud-agnostic configuration once and decide where you want to deploy to, Multy takes care of the rest so everything behaves the same.
Launched in Developer Tools, GitHub, Tech by
Multy
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Multy
Deploy cloud agnostic infrastructure anywhere easily
0
reviews
11
followers
Multy by
Multy
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Developer Tools, GitHub, Tech. Made by
Daniel Van den Berghe
and
Gonçalo Rodrigues
. Featured on August 24th, 2022.
Multy
is not rated yet. This is Multy's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#66