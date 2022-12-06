Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Multis
Ranked #8 for today
Multis
Web3 banking for web3 builders
Visit
Upvote 36
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Multis provides checking accounts with corporate cards & spending management tools designed specifically for web3 teams. Stop struggling with your banking setup — kick start your financial operations in only 10 minutes. Built on Gnosis Safe.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Web3
+2 by
Multis
Merge 2.0
Ad
Launch hundreds of integrations in days for free
About this launch
Multis
Web3 banking for web3 builders
0
reviews
37
followers
Follow for updates
Multis by
Multis
was hunted by
Thibaud Elziere
in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Web3
. Made by
Thibaut Sahaghian
,
Valens Carpentier
,
Romain Fagoaga
,
Anthony Goussot
,
William Calderipe
,
Leonardo Natale
,
Maxim Bernard
,
Thomas Carvalho
,
Samy Rabah-Montarou
,
Simon Abehsera
,
Alexandre Engasser
,
Grégoire Jeanmart
,
Aurélien Leroy
and
Manon Furst
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
Multis
is not rated yet. This is Multis's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
5
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#84
Report