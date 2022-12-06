Products
Multis
Ranked #8 for today

Multis

Web3 banking for web3 builders

Free
Embed
Multis provides checking accounts with corporate cards & spending management tools designed specifically for web3 teams. Stop struggling with your banking setup — kick start your financial operations in only 10 minutes. Built on Gnosis Safe.
Launched in Fintech, Crypto, Web3 +2 by
Merge 2.0
Ad
Launch hundreds of integrations in days for free
About this launch
MultisWeb3 banking for web3 builders
Multis by
was hunted by
Thibaud Elziere
in Fintech, Crypto, Web3. Made by
Thibaut Sahaghian
,
Valens Carpentier
,
Romain Fagoaga
,
Anthony Goussot
,
William Calderipe
,
Leonardo Natale
,
Maxim Bernard
,
Thomas Carvalho
,
Samy Rabah-Montarou
,
Simon Abehsera
,
Alexandre Engasser
,
Grégoire Jeanmart
,
Aurélien Leroy
and
Manon Furst
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Multis's first launch.
