Multidice.io
Multidice.io
The multi-currency dice game
Multidice.io is an easy to play crypto dice game that aims to provide a seamless experience and a user-friendly design. 50+ cryptocurrencies accepted. Try it for free with the faucet.
Launched in
Indie Games
,
Money
,
Cryptocurrency
by
Multidice.io
About this launch
Multidice.io
The multi-currency dice game
Multidice.io by
Multidice.io
was hunted by
Carl Justin
in
Indie Games
,
Money
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Carl Justin
. Featured on July 23rd, 2022.
Multidice.io
is not rated yet. This is Multidice.io's first launch.
