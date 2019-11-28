multi.link
Hello, everyone! My name is Anton and I am a developer of multi.link Now I am at the very beginning of the way to create a service that will help to create dynamic pages without writing code. With multi.link you will be able to place all the necessary information about yourself or your brand from simple links to placing products for sale. Features: - Links - Social buttons - Images - Videos - Texts - Store - Maps - Banners - Google Analytics and Facebook Pixel I will be happy to answer all your questions and suggestions ✌️
@ipatovanton Would love to see a screenshot or demo of the generated page!
@techwithtris Thanks, I will add)
@ipatovanton me too 🙋🏻♀️
It looks great. Nice idea! Looking forward to giving it a try ))
@violetta_vio Thanks, I'll be waiting for your feedback)