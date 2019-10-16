Multi Email Forward by cloudHQ 2.0
Automate forwarding all your Gmail emails to another email
Ken Savage
If I want to forward ~40 emails from my work inbox to my personal email how can I do it without having to click forward and send 40 times?
Hi 👋 hunters! Since launching Multi Email Forward by cloudHQ 3 years ago, we've released some pretty big features for you to enjoy! As some of you already know, this Chrome extension is an easy way to forward many emails at once. Instead of going through the daunting process of sending separate emails one-by-one to the same email address, our multi email forwarder can automate the process and do it for you with just a few clicks. 3 new features on Multi Email Forward by cloudHQ are: 1) Your emails are encrypted during the transfer 2) You can forward emails as a PDF, EML, or exactly how you see it in your original email 3) You can migrate all emails, just a label, or a selection of emails This is excellent if you: 1) Want a copy of your emails from your work email to your personal email, or vice versa 2) Change your job or school 3) Change your email address 4) Onboard a new employee and must give them access to emails related to a project or client Whatever the reason, it's hard to justify spending hours or days forwarding emails when you can automate the process in minutes. The freemium plan offers you 50 emails/day, while the premium plan lets you send an unlimited amount of emails. If you have any questions or comments, we'd love to hear from you!
