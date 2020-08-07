Create a custom, lightweight macOS app from a group of websites. In the video above, I create a Slack clone from scratch in 30 seconds. Oh, and the Multi version starts 3x faster than Slack's official app!
Kofi Gumbs
Maker
👋🏾 Product Hunt! I built Multi because I wanted a virtual home for some of my commonly used websites. Originally, I used it to make a Slack + Discord combo app. I published the initial version a few weeks ago, and I received a bunch of feedback and ideas from folks on Hacker News. For the last few months, I've been heads down on version 2.0, which includes a new UI for creating apps, a built-in ad-blocker, side-by-side mode, and a bunch of little bells and whistles. You can download and try Multi from the GitHub release page. Very excited to hear what you think!
