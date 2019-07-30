Mule Sauce by Sticker Mule

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
MakerPro
David Traver
Hi everyone 👋 We're pumped to launch our most delicious product ever today on Product Hunt. Introducing Mule Sauce, hot sauce that kicks ass! We introduced our sauce at a local event last summer, and never imagined releasing it to the public. But, since then, it's been in high demand, so we pushed forward and made it available for everyone. Mule Sauce has a subtly sweet flavor, packs a good amount of heat and goes on everything. We're running a deal during launch week, so grab a bottle and let us know what you think! Try Mule Sauce now P.S. Currently available in the US only. More countries coming soon!
Upvote (8)Share
@davetraver The way you did the geo blocking is annoying as I spend time in multiple countries but I couldn't purchase and ship to the USA without a VPN. How come you block via IP and not just by shipping address? Excited to try it when I do get it ;)
UpvoteShare