Mule Sauce by Sticker Mule

Hot sauce that kicks ass

Mule Sauce is a delicious hot sauce that makes any dish "kick ass". It features a blend of the finest, highest grade chilis to create a perfect balance of heat, flavor and consistency.
David Traver
Hi everyone 👋 We're pumped to launch our most delicious product ever today on Product Hunt. Introducing Mule Sauce, hot sauce that kicks ass! We introduced our sauce at a local event last summer, and never imagined releasing it to the public. But, since then, it's been in high demand, so we pushed forward and made it available for everyone. Mule Sauce has a subtly sweet flavor, packs a good amount of heat and goes on everything. We're running a deal during launch week, so grab a bottle and let us know what you think! Try Mule Sauce now P.S. Currently available in the US only. More countries coming soon!
Matt Gardner
@davetraver The way you did the geo blocking is annoying as I spend time in multiple countries but I couldn't purchase and ship to the USA without a VPN. How come you block via IP and not just by shipping address? Excited to try it when I do get it ;)
Matt Gardner
@rrhoover can we get a "food" category added to PH? Looking at edible products on here no one ever knows how to categorize them.
