Mulch.ai
Serve relevant content to visitors, make them take action
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Yaagneshwaran Ganesh
Maker
Hello all, we’re super excited to share Mulch.ai with you today! We built Mulch to help marketers get the right information in front of the right website visitors and persuade them to take action. With Mulch you: Pull marketing assets from anywhere on site and make them clearly visible Serve up offers, event information, newsletter sign-up Ask visitors about preferences and intent to help you further personalize experiences Accelerate prospects through the sales cycle Mulch is an easy add-on to your website with Wordpress and other CMS plugins and it’s free (no credit card needed). Thank you for checking us out; reach out to me for any questions you may have 😊
Upvote (1)Share
Wow sounds really interesting Yaagneshwaran!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@jayalakshmi_elango Thank you, give us a try and let us know how it works for you :)
UpvoteShare