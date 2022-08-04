Products
Mujō
Be mindful of your time
Mujō predicts your ultradian rhythm to determine the times of the day you are prone to low productivity, so you can take a micro-break which has been proven to boost productivity.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
was hunted by
Jacob Lowe
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Jacob Lowe
. Featured on August 4th, 2022.
Mujō
is not rated yet. It first launched on August 25th, 2019.
