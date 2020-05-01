Discussion
Noel Braganza
Maker
A little announcement from me to my friends here on Product Hunt. Daniel and I are happy to announce the launch the alpha version of www.muchskills.com - A skills and strengths visualisation tool that we have been working hard to ship. 🚀 #MuchSkills began with a simple thought. Everyone essentially wants to do their best work. This is exactly what the platform aims to help people do. Create your MuchSkills profile and share it back here if you like it. It requires a little bit of self-reflection in order to create, but I suppose there could be no better time to start. 😊 Help yourself and others get a better understanding of what kind of work energizes you. You can also join a little team we created called Friends of MuchSkills that I would love for you to join if you like. Do that by clicking this link below. https://app.muchskills.com/team/... Thanks in advance and I look forward to hearing more from the community at PH. ❤️
