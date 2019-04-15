MTA for Chrome

Multiple Twitter Accounts for Chrome (MTA) is a simple Google Chrome Extension to let you switch between multiple Twitter logged in accounts pretty simple.
GastónMakerPro@glabeek · Building epic products, one at a time.
Hey Hunters 👋 Here @glabeek and @alexisesposito the makers ;) Our platform @dailead works with Twitter and since we manage a couple of accounts on a daily basis for our clients we had to login and logout from Twitter every single time we wanted to authenticate on Dailead. We were looking to solve that simple itch. The extension It's not the first of its kind, you can find a couple of alternatives in the Google Chrome Store but one thing made us move forward and crafted it. Couple of the most populars Google Chrome Extensions aren't compatible with the latest version of Twitter. We expect to attract some of those users 😇. If you use multiple Twitter accounts go ahead and give it a try. Switching between Twitter accounts in your desktop hasn't to be a pain in the a** anymore 🙌 Have a great day 🤙
