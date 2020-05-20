Discussion
Nikolay Siabrenko
Maker
Hello there 👋 This is my first launch this year 🎉 With Msgurl you can create more beautiful invite links to your messenger accounts with your own content. You can try different images, titles, descriptions for creating the more clickable link. With link statistics, you can analyze which link was more successful and improve your marketing strategy. A few facts about the content preview: - With a beautiful image, you can increase click rate up to 50% - With emoji in title or description, you can increase click rate up to 20% - With personalized content, you can increase click rate up to 100% So with Msgurl you can increase your click rate up to 150% 😮 All feedback is welcome. Thanks😃
