Hello all, I hope you find MsgMentor interesting! Why? I built MsgMentor because I think that people are unaware of how much time (and therefore money) they are using by sending Slack messages. How? MsgMentor tells you how much you cost your company in terms of time. The hypothesis that this product was built on is that providing a real dollar value for your Slack usage, people will be more thoughtful about their messaging. I hope this will lead to better and fewer messages being sent on Slack. Future? Right now, the product only tells you how much you cost. In the future, I plan on adding features to prevent common time-wasting messages. (Same message in multiple channels, not using threads, etc.) I appreciate all the feedback you may have! Thank you, Anthony
Slack habits that are the most wasteful
Not using threads
Duplicate messages in different channels
Sending "Hi" before messages
Sending multiple messages on the same train of thought
