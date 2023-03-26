Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → msgmate.io
msgmate.io

msgmate.io

Configurable ChatGPT AI messenger assistant

Free Options
Embed
Msgmate offers you a persistent configurable chatGPT assistant in your favorite messengers Telegram, Signal, ( soon WhatsApp ). Activated by a simple message, access the online chat, use our apis and automate your own workflows using your assistant.
Launched in Messaging, API, Artificial Intelligence by
msgmate.io
Product Hunt Advertising
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking our page, I'm happy to receive any feedback or if you want to collaborate hit me up. Which feature do you think msgmate should offer, what would you like to be able to do with you ai assistant?"

msgmate.io
The makers of msgmate.io
About this launch
msgmate.io
msgmate.ioConfigurable chatGPT AI messenger assistant.
0
reviews
2
followers
msgmate.io by
msgmate.io
was hunted by
Tim Schupp
in Messaging, API, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Tim Schupp
. Featured on March 26th, 2023.
msgmate.io
is not rated yet. This is msgmate.io's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#392