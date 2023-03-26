msgmate.io

Msgmate offers you a persistent configurable chatGPT assistant in your favorite messengers Telegram, Signal, ( soon WhatsApp ).
Activated by a simple message, access the online chat, use our apis and automate your own workflows using your assistant.
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking our page, I'm happy to receive any feedback or if you want to collaborate hit me up.
Which feature do you think msgmate should offer, what would you like to be able to do with you ai assistant?"