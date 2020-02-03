Discussion
Marie@Vancouver🇨🇦
Maker
Hey PH👋 Here is the story that brought me to come up with the idea.💡 I love to send a card to my family and friends when the day is special for them, but recently I end up sending a message on a chat app. It’s okay but a bit too simple to express gratitude. That’s why I created this app so that I can write a message in a playful way.🎉 The GIF message also can stand out on social media, so it’s nice to share it on social media like Twitter, Facebook, or something like that.💻 I’ll raise some use cases below. ✅Type and send a birthday message for your loved one💌 ✅Post something you ‘d like to make it stand out on social media👫 ✅Just tell jokes to your coworker on Slack😜 It’s FREE to use. I hope you guys enjoy this app! Thank you🤗
@mariewoqe Good job! I think i will use it for my app's OGP image!
