MS4 Hybrid In-Ear Monitors
Hybrid in ear monitors with quad drivers.
Hidizs Mermaid MS4 is the game-changing MS4 hybrid quad drivers in-ear monitor earphones for active listeners, delivering a powerful sound experience and easy way to upgrade your hi-fi system. A pair of high-end earphones that cater for all usage scenarios.
Imran Hussain@imran_hussain1
What's the different between earphones and in-ear monitor earphones?
Paul Tan@paul_tan · copywriter
@imran_hussain1 Hi, earphones is a general category of devices. In-ear earphones is a type for the earphones. And "monitor" is a grade and using case for the earphones.
