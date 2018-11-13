MPX is a decentralized exchange simulation powered by MARKET Protocol, which enables users to experience the benefits of derivatives on the Ethereum blockchain. Easily trade MARKET Protocol contracts to go long or short crypto assets, hedge your favorite token, gain cross-chain price exposure to bitcoin, and much more.
Phil ElsasserMaker@phil_elsasser · CTO and Co-Founder of MARKET Protocol
Hello Hunters, I’m Phil, co-founder and CTO at MARKET Protocol. We’ve built MPX, a decentralized derivatives exchange. With the beta version of MPX, you can trade derivatives in a simulated environment on Ethereum’s Rinkeby testnet to experience what's possible with MARKET Protocol. You can use MPX to protect the value of your crypto, or profit by going long (or short) on major cryptocurrencies with safe leverage. Even diversify your holdings across non-crypto relationships like the S&P 500 and OIL, all from your MetaMask wallet! Tips to get started: - You must have the MetaMask browser extension installed. You can learn more and install MetaMask from https://metamask.io/ - With MetaMask installed and set up, navigate to MPX (https://mpexchange.io/) and switch MetaMask to the Rinkeby Test Network - Next you’ll need some testnet ether (ETH) and collateral. Rest assured, it’s free! Just watch our demo to get started We appreciate your feedback and are here to answer all your questions. Either DM me or leave a comment below, thanks!
