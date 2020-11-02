discussion
Mitch Stein
Maker
Passionate about nonprofit tech
As an avid fundraiser and nonprofit board member, I saw firsthand the nightmare for most nonprofits of navigating tech decisions and maximizing tech usage. With 2 million nonprofits in the U.S. and 1,000s of providers selling them products and services, it's a massive market without a dedicated and robust marketplace. We're building a shared knowledge hub that cuts through the fragmentation of the sector to increase efficiency and effectiveness of nonprofit leaders. We believe MPowerUs can transform the space by simplifying and streamlining the discovery and selection process, accelerating adoption and ultimately improving solutions.
