  Home
  Product
  Moyuk Beta
Moyuk Beta

Moyuk Beta

Create, run & share your custom tools effortlessly

Free
Embed
Moyuk makes building, running and sharing custom tools a breeze. Simply write a TypeScript function, and Moyuk turns it into a web app – ready to execute, manage, and share in the browser. No Moyuk-specific code is required.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech by
Moyuk
About this launch
Moyuk
MoyukCreate, Run & Share Your Custom Tools Effortlessly
0
reviews
24
followers
Moyuk Beta by
Moyuk
was hunted by
Kohei Ishikawa
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Kohei Ishikawa
. Featured on April 10th, 2023.
Moyuk
is not rated yet. This is Moyuk's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-