Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Moyuk Beta
Moyuk Beta
Create, run & share your custom tools effortlessly
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Moyuk makes building, running and sharing custom tools a breeze. Simply write a TypeScript function, and Moyuk turns it into a web app – ready to execute, manage, and share in the browser. No Moyuk-specific code is required.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Moyuk
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
Moyuk
Create, Run & Share Your Custom Tools Effortlessly
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Moyuk Beta by
Moyuk
was hunted by
Kohei Ishikawa
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Kohei Ishikawa
. Featured on April 10th, 2023.
Moyuk
is not rated yet. This is Moyuk's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report