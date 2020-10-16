discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jason Goldberg
Maker
Moxie
Thanks so much for checking out Moxie! We're starting to come out of stealth now, with 5000 live group fitness classes being hosted on the platform this month from more than 2000 independent instructors.
Share
Aditi JainCanonic
This looks great! Is it possible for me to create a package of different classes with multiple instructors on a weekly basis and then pay for that?
Share
Jason Goldberg
Maker
Moxie
@aditijain08 Hi, you can subscribe to individual instructors on Moxie. Each Moxie sets their own pricing for drop-ins, weekly or monthly subscriptions.
Share