Answer questions based on your mood to find a movie you should watch!
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Dan FeinMaker@dan_fein · Product Manager
In 2013 I made a web app that went viral on Reddit and received a fair amount of attention around the web. The product was designed to answer the question "What Movie Should I Watch?" based on your mood. The problem of indecision still occurs and I recently got frustrated when doing the same thing I had done in 2013, spending too much time looking for what to watch. I recreated Moviora to again answer the question and just get to watching. Hope you like it!
Upvote Share·