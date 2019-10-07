Movin Icons
Completely vector, animated icons for interfaces 💪
#3 Product of the DayToday
Erdem Kirmitci
As an user interface designer I use icons on every design project. With these animated icons I can add sweet micro-interactions to my prototypes! Thanks.. 💯
Learn more about Movin Icons and download free demo at movinicons.webflow.io/
I like this product. I loved every icon. Thank you for sharing with us :)
