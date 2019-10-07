Log InSign up
Movin Icons

Completely vector, animated icons for interfaces 💪

#3 Product of the DayToday
Animated vector icons, use as easily as boring svg icons. Can be used on all platforms.

These Movin Icons created to enhance any project you're working on. Doesn't matter if it's a website, a mobile app. Taking power from Airbnb's Lottie
Discussion
1 Review5.0/5
Erdem Kirmitci
Erdem Kirmitci
As an user interface designer I use icons on every design project. With these animated icons I can add sweet micro-interactions to my prototypes! Thanks.. 💯
Upvote (1)Share
Hashimov
Hashimov
I like the icons very much! Icon animations seem very smooth and hot. I can't wait to use it in new projects. Good luck!
Upvote (1)Share
Hüseyin Gayıran
Hüseyin Gayıran
Maker
Learn more about Movin Icons and download free demo at movinicons.webflow.io/
UpvoteShare
Halil Yayıcı
Halil Yayıcı
I like this product. I loved every icon. Thank you for sharing with us :)
UpvoteShare