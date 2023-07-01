Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
MovieWiser
MovieWiser
AI based movie and series aggregator and recommender
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Welcome to the AI-based Movie and Series Aggregator and Recommender. Discover personalized recommendations for movies and series, organize your favorites, and find related content.
Launched in
Movies
Streaming Services
Artificial Intelligence
by
MovieWiser
Haggle
Ad
Turn your website visitors into sales-qualified leads
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I am completely open to any feedback or recommendations to enhance the experience."
The makers of MovieWiser
About this launch
MovieWiser
AI based Movie and Series Aggregator and Recommender
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
MovieWiser by
MovieWiser
was hunted by
Miguel Santaolalla
in
Movies
,
Streaming Services
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Miguel Santaolalla
. Featured on July 2nd, 2023.
MovieWiser
is not rated yet. This is MovieWiser's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report