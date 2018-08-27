Keep track of your favorite movies & TV shows! See where to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and iTunes. 🎬
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Nathaniel AdamsMaker@nathaniel_adams · Co-founder, MovieList
Thanks for hunting us, Dan! Hi all! We’re Nathaniel and Aaron, the makers of MovieList 🍿. We love watching movies and shows, and we love building products. We put the two together and built MovieList! MovieList helps you keep track of your favorite movies & TV shows. A few of MovieList’s features include: - Save what movies you want to watch for later and remember all the awesome movies you’ve already seen. - Discover the upcoming and in-theater films. - Get recommended movies based on your watchlist. - Get tickets on the fly with Fandango. - See where your favorite movies and shows are available on Netflix, Hulu, iTunes, or Amazon. Our aim is to create the best way to stay connected with the content you love. We hope you enjoy it and we’d love to hear any feedback or ideas you might have! 😄
Upvote (1)Share·