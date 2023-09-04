Products
Movie Mania
Movie Mania
Daily quiz game - guess the movie being described by ChatGPT
Stats
A fun, daily game, where players guess the movie, whose plot is being described by ChatGPT, in as few words as possible. At the end of the game players are presented with an AI generated image that recreates a scene or character from the same movie.
Launched in
Movies
Games
by
Movie Mania
About this launch
Movie Mania
Daily quiz game - Guess the movie being described by ChatGPT
Movie Mania by
Movie Mania
was hunted by
David Richter
in
Movies
,
Games
. Made by
David Richter
. Featured on September 10th, 2023.
Movie Mania
is not rated yet. This is Movie Mania's first launch.
