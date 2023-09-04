Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Movie Mania
Movie Mania

Movie Mania

Daily quiz game - guess the movie being described by ChatGPT

A fun, daily game, where players guess the movie, whose plot is being described by ChatGPT, in as few words as possible. At the end of the game players are presented with an AI generated image that recreates a scene or character from the same movie.
Launched in
Movies
Games
 by
Movie Mania
About this launch
Movie Mania
0
reviews
12
followers
was hunted by
David Richter
in Movies, Games. Made by
David Richter
. Featured on September 10th, 2023.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-