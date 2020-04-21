MoveWell 3.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Joel Runyon
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I am back with my 3rd launch for my 4 launch in 4 weeks challenges (previous launches were Ultimate Meal Plans and Woven Calendar for Remote Work ). MoveWell has been a long time in the works. I build this app after getting injured 26 miles into an ultra marathon in Patagonia, Chile - running the remaining 16 miles and then realizing how excruciating and expensive "physical therapy" is - especially when it's mostly a lot of mobility work and foam rolling! And that's the thing - most people have a foam roller, but almost nobody knows how to use it. People have it laying around the house, but feel dumb when it comes to what to do with it exactly. That's where MoveWell comes in.... We created prescriptive routines designed for your specific goals. Whether you want to get ready to workout or just feel less lower back pain, we have routines designed to help you feel better and improve your performance - best of all - they're guided and don't take more than 15 minutes! While a lot of these types of apps are geared towards athletes, more and more remote and office workers are using MoveWell to take mini-15-minute breaks throughout the day and find they feel better, have less pain and MoveWell because of it. I would love for you guys to try it out and give feedback! You can use the code "REMOTE20" for a free first month and test things out. Thanks!
Upvote (1)Share