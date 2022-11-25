Products
Movetodon
Ranked #10 for today
Movetodon
Find and follow your Twitter friends on Mastodon
Free
Most important features: • Simple follow/unfollow buttons • No CSV import necessary • List can be sorted by sign-up date, so that you can find new accounts fast • All data stays in your browser
Launched in
API
,
Twitter
,
Social Networking
by
Movetodon
About this launch
Movetodon
Find and follow your Twitter Friends on Mastodon
Movetodon by
Movetodon
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
API
,
Twitter
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Tibor Martini
. Featured on November 26th, 2022.
Movetodon
is not rated yet. This is Movetodon's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
0
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#197
