Moves for macOS

Mikkel Malmberg
The current lockdown made for a perfect occasion to spend a little time adding preferences and an icon to a hack I've been running for a while. It's a Mac app called Moves (although it also resizes). A few years ago, during one of my many stints at trying to switch to Linux I discovered a feature. You could choose a modifier key combination that, when held, would allow you to move or resize the window currently under the cursor just by moving the mouse. Although Linux didn't, the interaction quickly stuck. I dare you to try it for a few days. I found an app that allowed me to do the same thing on what we used to call OS X 😉 The app was called Zooom2 and it did the trick for years but has since been discontinued. Yet, it kept on working so I brought it over manually between each OS install, hugging it like a precious, fragile belonging. I think I've used it for something like 10 years? Crazy! Feeling equal parts scared of a future without my window yielding abilities and adventurous to look behind the curtain, I hacked together an app that did the same. And that's the story of Moves. Excited to let you try it!
I've used Moves for about a week, and after a couple of days with getting used to using this tool, I'm using it everyday. It saves me several seconds many times a day - and those seconds adds up!
