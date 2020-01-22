moveBuddha
Hey, Maker here! Last year we saw a stat that 1 in 4 people who move for work ultimately regret the decision. Yikes! Since we run a website that helps people plan long distance moves we decided, why not build a tool to help people think through whether moving for a job is worth it or not. My co-maker, @jasonpancake, also wanted to mess around with React forms so this seemed like a fun project. Seeing as people who work in tech get relocated fairly often, we’re hoping the PH community can help us further add to the tool. Thanks guys! One note: the cost of living data is pulling from the Numbeo API which uses cost data input by users (aka sometimes the calculations are a little off). The API also doesn’t cover smaller cities.
