MOVE↗️
Online fitness & startup community for founders.
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Andrew Medal
Maker
Pro
Happy Friday PH Community! 👋 I've spoken to lots of friends and peers who've had a tough time adjusting to this new #WFH culture, due to the recent COVID pandemic, and have wanted to do something about it! ⚡ I've been an athlete my whole life–from playing D1 rugby in college to training Muay Thai to competitive CrossFit and Olympic weightlifting. Fitness has been a cornerstone of my mental and physical health. 💪 I also love building startups and products. So, my partners and I decided to fuse fitness + founders and create a #FOUNDERFIT movement. MOVE↗️ is an online fitness and founder community with some awesome benefits you can't find anywhere else: ⚡Daily #WFH bodyweight or weighted workouts ⚡Data tracking, progress & leaderboards ⚡Virtual founder meetups & networking ⚡Virtual founder product showcases & fireside chats ⚡Workouts provided daily via mobile app Our head coach, and cofounder, Ben Swan is a former collegiate soccer player and Olympic weightlifter. He placed 5th in the nation in his weight class at Olympic Weightlifting Collegiate Nationals. He started CrossFit in 2004 and has earned both his CrossFit Level I and II certifications. He's the owner of CrossFit Balboa in Newport Beach and has been programming data-driven workouts for the past 16 years. He loves a good Americano ☕while he gets #jacked. The vision for MOVE↗️ is to unite founders with daily workouts (in our respective locations) while building community through fitness. And, further strengthening the community by sharing in virtual product showcases, founder networking, and a monthly guest speaker series with different dedicated topics. We hope you join us, I'm here all day if you have any questions or feedback. Thanks! – Andrew, Coach Ben, Aaron & Matt 💪
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Pro
It's really helpful during this time to have these workouts and the connection to community. Highly recommend very much so.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Pro
@sam_medal thanks my brother. Glad you're in the community 💪🏼⚡
UpvoteShare