Move

A brand new supermarket

Move is a direct-to-consumer supermarket.
We work with the World's greatest artisans to make daily staples and we ship them to you — without the middleman or the markup.
Hubris? 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Seeks To Reinvent $13 Trillion Grocery IndustryWhen anyone seeks to reinvent the grocery business in light of both the wreckage left by WebVan and the presence of Amazon with Whole Foods in the market, it is hard to conceive success for a well-capitalized upstart. When the entrepreneur is a 24-year-old college dropout, the temptation to dismiss him grows.
How an ambitious Kickstarter fits into the future of grocery shoppingExecutive Briefing By on September 28, 2019 Most online grocers have simply tried to recreate the supermarket concept on the internet, offering thousands of items and brands that vary widely in quality and provenance.
Discussion
Thanks for hunting us, @chrismessina ! Hey PH — I’m Chai, the Founder of Move. We designed Move because we wanted to see a new type of retailer- one focused on the quality of products, the ethics of its supply chain and design. After 2 years of building, we're so proud to bring it to you. Finally, we’d like to offer the PH community a $20 discount on the membership. Since Kickstarter doesn’t allow promo codes, we’ll simply issue a $20 refund to anyone that backs the campaign and emails us at hi@shopmove.co (just mention PH). Thanks! Chai
Just read about how you studied the market by being food delivery drivers. Super cool.
Super cool! Excited to see this come to market
