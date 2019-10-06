Discussion
Chai Mishra
Maker
Thanks for hunting us, @chrismessina ! Hey PH — I’m Chai, the Founder of Move. We designed Move because we wanted to see a new type of retailer- one focused on the quality of products, the ethics of its supply chain and design. After 2 years of building, we're so proud to bring it to you. Finally, we’d like to offer the PH community a $20 discount on the membership. Since Kickstarter doesn’t allow promo codes, we’ll simply issue a $20 refund to anyone that backs the campaign and emails us at hi@shopmove.co (just mention PH). Thanks! Chai
Just read about how you studied the market by being food delivery drivers. Super cool.
Super cool! Excited to see this come to market