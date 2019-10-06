Hubris? 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Seeks To Reinvent $13 Trillion Grocery Industry When anyone seeks to reinvent the grocery business in light of both the wreckage left by WebVan and the presence of Amazon with Whole Foods in the market, it is hard to conceive success for a well-capitalized upstart. When the entrepreneur is a 24-year-old college dropout, the temptation to dismiss him grows.