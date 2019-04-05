Log InSign up
Mouzen

Ergonomic armrest to relieve wrist tension & shoulder pain.

Mouzen is an ergonomic armrest that combines the best of ergonomics with world-class engineering and beautiful design. Mouzen is designed to optimize the position of your arm and reduce wrist and shoulder tension while working with your mouse and keyboard.
This portable armrest makes working on computers much more comfortableThe Mouzen is a product that previously never existed in a category that previously never existed. However, it's one of those products that should pretty much instantly catch on, given how incredibly valuable it is in terms of upping comfort, and productivity. The Mouzen, and I find it weird even saying this, is a portable armrest.
YankodesignSarang Sheth
Il bracciolo da ufficio che ti cambierà la vitaIl lavoro nobilita l'uomo e su questo non c'è dubbio, ma in alcuni casi può procurare anche disturbi a collo-spalle-schiena decisamente non trascurabili, soprattutto se ci sono computer e mouse di mezzo.
EsquireRedazione
MOUZEN - Il bracciolo ergonomico da scrivaniaRedazione Art-Vibes | On 13, Mar 2019 Parola d'ordine comodità e produttività: l'estensione da scrivania per interagire con il pc nel rispetto dei principi ergonomici. di Redazione Art Vibes Tutelare la propria salute durante l'orario di lavoro dovrebbe essere una prerogativa di tutti.
Art VibesRedazione Art-Vibes
Kumprej Gasper
👋Hi Product Hunt Community! We built Mouzen armrest to give your wrists a break so you can work at the computer worry-free. Our goal is to create a go-to ergonomic solution for more enjoyable computer work environments. Mouzen is designed to prevent any potential pain in your wrists, shoulder or arm and it helps you to keep your hand in a natural position while you work. I am proud to tell you that we tested Mouzen with 100+ people and they helped us improve the product so it maximizes the benefits for your posture. I’m super thankful to all the people who helped build the product and overdosed on coffee. This is our seventh prototype and I can say with confidence we developed something revolutionary. Eager to hear your thoughts. Do you think we can optimize Mouzen even more? Do you like the design? You are more than welcome to share your thoughts with us in the comments below. I’ll be here to answer each and every one of them! :)
Manny Orduña
Manny Orduña
This should be marketed towards gamers/deaigners and other fields where you're really attached to the mouse. Looks interesting!
