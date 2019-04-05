Mouzen is an ergonomic armrest that combines the best of ergonomics with world-class engineering and beautiful design. Mouzen is designed to optimize the position of your arm and reduce wrist and shoulder tension while working with your mouse and keyboard.
Reviews
- Pros:
great design, looks very helpfulCons:
can't think of any cons
good luck to the teamLenka Tušar has never used this product.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Kumprej GasperMaker@kumprej_gasper · CEO at Mouzen
👋Hi Product Hunt Community! We built Mouzen armrest to give your wrists a break so you can work at the computer worry-free. Our goal is to create a go-to ergonomic solution for more enjoyable computer work environments. Mouzen is designed to prevent any potential pain in your wrists, shoulder or arm and it helps you to keep your hand in a natural position while you work. I am proud to tell you that we tested Mouzen with 100+ people and they helped us improve the product so it maximizes the benefits for your posture. I’m super thankful to all the people who helped build the product and overdosed on coffee. This is our seventh prototype and I can say with confidence we developed something revolutionary. Eager to hear your thoughts. Do you think we can optimize Mouzen even more? Do you like the design? You are more than welcome to share your thoughts with us in the comments below. I’ll be here to answer each and every one of them! :)
Upvote (2)Share·
Manny Orduña@manny_orduna
This should be marketed towards gamers/deaigners and other fields where you're really attached to the mouse. Looks interesting!
Upvote (1)Share·