Mouseless

Unleash your keyboard's superpower

Mouseless caters shortcuts for your favorite apps in bite-sized exercises to you. ✌️
Need to cheat? 👀 Look up a shortcuts within your current app. Works with every app you've ever installed.
Discussion
Hans Pagel
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 🐌 I had a teacher for IT classes who was really slow with the keyboard (sloth level), but it blew me away when we did pair programming for the first time. His fingers moved slow, but the code somehow magically unfolded with an incredible speed, because he had this one superpower. He knew every single keyboard shortcut in his IDE. ⚡️ Since then I tried to learn shortcuts for every app I use on a regular basis (VS Code, Sketch, Figma …). People watching me kept asking how they can learn to be that fast. It took me a while, but here is my answer: Mouseless. 🧠 With Mouseless we put together tiny exercises for all your favorite apps so it becomes easy to learn all the shortcuts for your daily tasks. They'll make you more productive, bring more fun to your daily work and save you time. 👀 If you need to cheat: Mouseless will stay in your macOS menu bar to show all keyboard shortcuts for your active app (works with all apps you've ever installed). 🤑 The app is available through Gumroad for $30, but we added a 50 % discount for the launch. Purchase today and it'll be $15 only. 💬 Can't wait to see what the PH Community thinks of the product. Feedback is very welcome! Hans & Philipp from überclub
Ahmed Elmasry
Another great product from @hanspagel and @_philippkuehn Keep up the good work!
Miguel Piedrafita
Looks great, just purchased!
Oliver
Such a great productivity tool. Can't wait to see more supported apps. Thanks @hanspagel and @_philippkuehn
Roy
Looks great and would love to use it. Only one question: Is the license one or multi device? I think this would also be a great app to offer our interns when onboarding, a nice way to get familiar with shortcuts and upp workflow!
