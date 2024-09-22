Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Mount Fitness
Mount Fitness
Turn your workouts into epic mountain adventures
Visit
Upvote 174
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This app transforms your everyday workouts into mountain-climbing adventures. You can select from over 50 iconic mountains, from Everest to Kilimanjaro, and track your progress as if you were climbing them, just by doing workout of your choice.
Launched in
iOS
Health & Fitness
3D Modeling
by
Mount Fitness
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Mount Fitness
Turn your workouts into epic mountain adventures
4
reviews
162
followers
Follow for updates
Mount Fitness by
Mount Fitness
was hunted by
Raghav Sethi
in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
3D Modeling
. Made by
Raghav Sethi
and
Kashish Arora
. Featured on September 24th, 2024.
Mount Fitness
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is Mount Fitness's first launch.
Upvotes
174
Comments
57
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#33
Report