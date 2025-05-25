Launches
Mottosuitai
Mottosuitai
Find smoking approved spots in Japan
This service makes it easier for smokers to find a smoking area with other smokers by putting up a pin📍 in the smoking area! Released from Japan!🇯🇵
Free
Community
Mottosuitai
tobacco
67
1
-
-
Mottosuitai by
Mottosuitai
was hunted by
森川滉太
in
Community
. Made by
森川滉太
. Featured on May 26th, 2025.
Mottosuitai
is not rated yet. This is Mottosuitai's first launch.