  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mottle Bot
Ranked #20 for today

Mottle Bot

Create a chat bot using a plain .txt file

Free
Create your own chat bot using a simple text file. Free to get started, all you need is an OpenAI API Key. Start experimenting today. 🤖
Launched in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Bots by
Relicx
Relicx
Ad
Validate release readiness using real user sessions

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I'd love your feedback on what features you'd like me to add."

The makers of Mottle Bot
About this launch
0
reviews
17
followers
was hunted by
Mike Knapp
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Mike Knapp
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Mottle Bot's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#268