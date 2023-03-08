Products
Home
→
Product
→
Mottle Bot
Ranked #20 for today
Mottle Bot
Create a chat bot using a plain .txt file
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create your own chat bot using a simple text file. Free to get started, all you need is an OpenAI API Key. Start experimenting today. 🤖
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
by
Mottle Bot
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I'd love your feedback on what features you'd like me to add."
The makers of Mottle Bot
About this launch
Mottle Bot
Create a chat bot using a plain .txt file
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
Mottle Bot by
Mottle Bot
was hunted by
Mike Knapp
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Mike Knapp
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
Mottle Bot
is not rated yet. This is Mottle Bot's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
5
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#268
Report