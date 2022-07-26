Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Motor Admin Low-Code Rails Engine
Motor Admin Low-Code Rails Engine
Build Ruby on Rails admin panel remarkably fast
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Low-code Admin panel and Business intelligence Rails engine. No DSL - configurable from the UI. Rails Admin, Active Admin, Blazer modern alternative.
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Motor Admin low-code Rails engine
Adbot
Ad
Automate your Google Ads in less than 10 mins
About this launch
Motor Admin low-code Rails engine
Build Ruby on Rails admin panel remarkably fast
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Motor Admin Low-Code Rails Engine by
Motor Admin low-code Rails engine
was hunted by
Pete Matsyburka
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Pete Matsyburka
. Featured on July 26th, 2022.
Motor Admin low-code Rails engine
is not rated yet. This is Motor Admin low-code Rails engine's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#28
Weekly rank
#62
Report