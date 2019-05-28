Motivii's 2-minute update allows teams to add their highlights & challenges, priorities for the week, and answer questions about how they’re doing at work.
This helps them manage themselves, and gives managers weekly feedback and insights to help lead their team.
eamonncareyHunter@eamonncarey · Early stage investor.
I first met @3am0n when he was mulling over some of the initial concepts that would become Motivii. We spent a lot of hours over many breakfasts noodling over people's motivation, habits, challenges and more. It's been amazing to watch Motivii develop over the last few months and years to a very successful product working with some huge international brands to help their managers get more insight from and take better care of their teams. Eamon and Alan are around all day to answer your questions. I look forward to seeing where this takes Motivii over the coming months and years.
