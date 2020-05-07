Discussion
On Monday I experienced again what a difference a little tool can make. I developed the Motivate chrome extension a while ago to help me to stay on track with tasks and goals. It reminds me on every page that my goal is due and double nags me on time-wasting sites. Simple but incredibly helpful. Let me tell you two stories. The first "that thing works" moment was when I had to call a handyman to get a quote for door repair. I had these tasks on my to-do list for a few days, and during the day, I forgot it again, so I pushed it to the next and so on. You know those, don't ya? One day I put it in my Motivate extension as my goal and is almost always in my sight. Yep, working too much in browsers :-) At noon of that day, I got so sick of seeing this notification that I just called the guy. Done. The second one is similar. I had to fill out some bureaucracy on paper, pack that, go to the post office and send it back. I did the first part pretty fast, and then it lay dormant for days again till to this day. Yesterday before I quit work, I set up a goal for this thing with a due date today. And guess what? It nagged me the whole morning, even with a warning that I m wasting time on twitter while my goal waits... Before noon, the sh!t was done, and I was once again baffled how good that works. And decide to tell you guys about it. And those were only two small examples. I use it daily, and my productivity skyrocketed. If you struggle with the same issues or want to archive more, then give it a go.
