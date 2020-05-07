  1. Home
Motivate

Stay on track. Reach your goals.

Stay on track of your goals right in the browser, the place you have open most of the day. Forget missed reminders on your smartphone or your paper planner. Motivate reminds you at the most crucial place. Your browser!
Jens Boje
Jens Boje
Maker
On Monday I experienced again what a difference a little tool can make. I developed the Motivate chrome extension a while ago to help me to stay on track with tasks and goals. It reminds me on every page that my goal is due and double nags me on time-wasting sites. Simple but incredibly helpful. Let me tell you two stories. The first "that thing works" moment was when I had to call a handyman to get a quote for door repair. I had these tasks on my to-do list for a few days, and during the day, I forgot it again, so I pushed it to the next and so on. You know those, don't ya? One day I put it in my Motivate extension as my goal and is almost always in my sight. Yep, working too much in browsers :-) At noon of that day, I got so sick of seeing this notification that I just called the guy. Done. The second one is similar. I had to fill out some bureaucracy on paper, pack that, go to the post office and send it back. I did the first part pretty fast, and then it lay dormant for days again till to this day. Yesterday before I quit work, I set up a goal for this thing with a due date today. And guess what? It nagged me the whole morning, even with a warning that I m wasting time on twitter while my goal waits... Before noon, the sh!t was done, and I was once again baffled how good that works. And decide to tell you guys about it. And those were only two small examples. I use it daily, and my productivity skyrocketed. If you struggle with the same issues or want to archive more, then give it a go.
