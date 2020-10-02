discussion
Hi, co-founder of Motifate here. The world’s going through a whirlwind of troubles but that shouldn’t shake our ground. In fact this is the opportunity more than ever to take charge of our lives, dig up those childhood dreams we once had and try to work towards making the world a better place. Motifate is not just another app, we want to become your companion to living a healthy and fulfilled life. Build habits to live productively and become a better you. We are dreaming big, and the challenge is on you. Exclusive features ： • Schedule routine reminders to time and/or location. • Change routine actions during routines to suit daily schedule. • Integrate music with Spotify, Apple Music while playing routines. • Copy, paste and edit routine templates from routine gallery. • Analytics to review time spent, completion rate and see areas that needs attention. • Receive tips to build better habits. Do you have any routine you have interest. Can you share it?
