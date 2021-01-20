Log In
Motherboard Dashboards

Fully coded design solution for web-applications creating

Universal widgets, charts and ready-to-use screens collected and coded. Get perfectly coded website or web-application with helpful tools included. Package includes HTML, CSS, ReactJS code and Figma sources.
Andrey Pudov
Maker
Developer at Craftwork
Hey friends!   Introducing to you Motherboard!   Motherboard is a big collection of universal components for your web-application that coded with HTML, CSS, ReactJS.    What’s inside:   - 16 responsive charts & widgets - 12 ready-to-use screens - Fully coded web-templates - Clear styleguide   All layouts are compatible with Figma.    Choose one of the three ways of using:   1. Try free Demo version to check how the product is working.  2. Get Design version with all components in Figma.  3. Purchase Full version with Code to start creating now.   Waiting for your comments below and invite you to our website with promo code «ph-30» – take your 30% discount for any Craftwork product or subscription plan!
Abdus Samad
hello @andrey_pudov , this is a fantastic work.
