Motherboard Dashboards

Andrey Pudov
Maker
Developer at Craftwork
Hey friends! Introducing to you Motherboard! Motherboard is a big collection of universal components for your web-application that coded with HTML, CSS, ReactJS. What’s inside: - 16 responsive charts & widgets - 12 ready-to-use screens - Fully coded web-templates - Clear styleguide All layouts are compatible with Figma. Choose one of the three ways of using: 1. Try free Demo version to check how the product is working. 2. Get Design version with all components in Figma. 3. Purchase Full version with Code to start creating now. Waiting for your comments below and invite you to our website with promo code «ph-30» – take your 30% discount for any Craftwork product or subscription plan!
hello @andrey_pudov , this is a fantastic work.