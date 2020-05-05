  1. Home
Welcome to mote: the first Chrome extension that lets you easily add transcribed voice comments and feedback to shared documents. Mote works with Google Docs, Google Classroom, Slides and Sheets and supports transcription in 15 different languages.
Jonas Ritter
Jonas Ritter
Looks like a great add-on but there are already one or two similar add-ons to gsuite. What is / will be the pricing structure?
