Motaki
Ranked #16 for today
Motaki
Artist or creator can host their show virtually or in-person
Visit
Upvote 2
1 month free
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Motaki made easy for artists and creators to make money, by hosting their shows/experiences virtually using metaverse or in-person, to inspire for trees plantation to save soil erosion.
Launched in
Art
,
Tech
,
Plants
by
Motaki
About this launch
Motaki
Artist or creator can host their show virtually or in-person
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Motaki by
Motaki
was hunted by
Omphe Disang
in
Art
,
Tech
,
Plants
. Made by
Omphe Disang
. Featured on July 14th, 2022.
Motaki
is not rated yet. This is Motaki's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#115
Report